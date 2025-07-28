Arunachal: Governor Flags Off Kabak Yano for 7-Summit Expedition, Calls Her Pride of Arunachal

ITANAGAR- In a moment of immense pride for Arunachal Pradesh, Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) today flagged off Ms. Kabak Yano from Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, for her ambitious 7-Summit Mountaineering Expedition, a challenge to conquer the highest peaks across all seven continents.

During the ceremonial event, the Governor handed over a symbolic ice axe adorned with the Indian Tricolour and Arunachal’s emblem, marking the formal start of her journey. State Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Kento Jini, senior officials, youth representatives, and well-wishers from across the State were present to witness the historic moment.

Describing the occasion as a “celebration of courage, conviction, and the indomitable spirit”, the Governor commended Ms. Yano’s fearless ambition and extraordinary vision. “Very few in the world dare to dream what Ms. Yano is about to attempt. She carries with her the blessings of the people of Arunachal, the hopes of a new generation, and the spirit of a resilient and unstoppable State,” the Governor said.

Also Read- KVK Anjaw Trains Tribal Women in King Chilli Pickle Making to Boost Rural Livelihoods

He urged her to “show the world the strength, grace, and tenacity of a daughter of Arunachal” and presented her with the ‘Land of Rising Sun’ plaque, recognizing her previous achievement of scaling Mt. Everest and honoring her as a beacon of inspiration for the entire State.

Sports Minister Kento Jini praised the Government’s commitment to promoting sports and adventure activities. He highlighted the State’s progressive reservation policies for athletes and emphasized the increasing support for high-altitude sports, especially among youth.

Also Read- NABARD-Supported Rural Haat Inaugurated in Ngoleko Village, Pakke Kessang Dist

Also present were Abu Tayeng, Secretary (Sports), Tadar Apa, Director of Sports, and community members from Kamle District, Ms. Yano’s native region. The presence of students from Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy, cadets from 1st Arunachal NCC Battalion, and members of Bharat Scouts & Guides added symbolic value to the event—instilling a sense of aspiration and patriotism among the next generation.

Ms. Yano’s mission will not only test human endurance and willpower but also shine a spotlight on Arunachal Pradesh as a land of fearless achievers on the global stage.