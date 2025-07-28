Arunachal: Zemithang Embraces Organic Horticulture Under Vibrant Village Programme

ZEMITHANG- In a vital step toward strengthening rural livelihoods and promoting sustainable agriculture, a Horticulture Awareness cum Input Distribution Programme was held today under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) at Zemithang Circle, Tawang district.

This initiative is part of the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), a centrally sponsored scheme aimed at supporting climate-resilient and organic farming systems.

The programme was graced by Deewan Mara, Circle Officer, Zemithang, as the Chief Guest, and Lek Norbu, ZPM of Zemithang-Dudunghar, as the Guest of Honour.

In his address, Deewan Mara emphasized the importance of adopting horticulture as a sustainable source of income, especially through the cultivation of fruit plants suited to the region’s climate. He encouraged farmers to embrace group farming models to foster unity, shared knowledge, and collective progress.

Sri Lek Norbu urged the farming community to diversify livelihood options by embracing organic horticulture, which he described as a reliable and future-ready alternative to traditional agricultural practices.

The technical session was led by Safiur Rahman, District Horticulture Officer (DHO), who demonstrated the application of organic inputs like liquid manure, organic pesticides, fungicides, and granular fertilizers. He underscored the environmental, health, and financial benefits of switching to organic practices.

Koncho Gyatso, SDHO, outlined the core objectives of MIDH and VVP, reinforcing the horticulture department’s commitment to capacity building and farmer empowerment through knowledge sharing and resource support.

One of the key highlights of the event was the distribution of horticulture input kits, including vegetable seeds, organic fertilizers, sprayers, and eco-friendly plant protection materials. These were handed over to local farmers by the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour, symbolizing the government’s focus on farmer-first development.

The event saw active participation from Gaon Buras, PRI members, ITBP jawans, and other community stakeholders, reflecting a united commitment to rural revitalization and organic prosperity in the border village of Jemeithang.

This initiative not only promotes organic horticulture but also signifies a transformational shift in the agricultural narrative of border villages—empowering farmers, enhancing livelihoods, and protecting the environment.