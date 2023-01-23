Arunachal: RGU pays homage to Netaji on Parakram Diwas

ITANAGAR- The 126th Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was observed at Rajiv Gandhi University where the university fraternity paid homage to one of the greatest sons of India.

The occasion also recognized as the Parakram Diwas was celebrated by organizing an interactive programme in blended mode on the ‘life and contributions of Netaji’ who is also remembered as the prince among the patriots.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha motivated the faculty members and colleagues to inculcate the wisdom, enthusiasm and passion for national service which Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose epitomises as the greatest of icons to date.

Prof. Sarit Kumar Chaudhuri, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences delivering the introductory remarks said that Netaji is remembered for his supreme sacrifice during the freedom struggle of India.

His entire life was dedicated to the cause of India’s independence. His sacrifices, struggle, valour and patriotism would inspire generations to come, he said.

Prof. S N Singh delivering his keynote speech said that Bose’s contribution should not go in vain. He said that his idea should not be allowed to get fossilised.

He emphasised the contribution Netaji played during the freedom movement.

He said that Netaji was India’s iconic freedom fighter. A warrior who had to wage the freedom struggle, Bose was in Germany in the year 1942 when he earned the honorific title ‘Netaji’.

Prof. H. Vokendro Singh, Head, of the Department of Anthropology, shared his thoughts and knowledge about Netaji. He shared how the people of Manipur supported the Netaji and national freedom movement many of whom still are unsung heroes.

The programme was moderated by Dr Ravi Ranjan Kumar, Head i/c, Department of Social Work and concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr Kakali Goswami, Head i/c, Department of Psychology.

Scholars and students shared their views and sought guidance as to how the idea of active resistance be implemented in their lives and contemporary socio-economic situations which was duly reflected upon by the resource persons.

The programme was jointly hosted by the Departments of Social Work, Psychology and Sociology.

The Programme was attended by over fifty faculty members and an equal number of students and research scholars.