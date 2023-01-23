ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: RGU pays homage to Netaji on Parakram Diwas

The Programme was attended by over fifty faculty members and an equal number of students and research scholars.

Last Updated: January 23, 2023
2 minutes read
Arunachal: RGU pays homage to Netaji on Parakram Diwas

ITANAGAR- The 126th Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was observed at Rajiv Gandhi University where the university fraternity paid homage to one of the greatest sons of India.

The occasion also recognized as the Parakram Diwas was celebrated by organizing an interactive programme in blended mode on the ‘life and contributions of Netaji’ who is also remembered as the prince among the patriots.

Also Read- NHRC issues notice to AP CS on doctors’ shortage in Kurung Kumey

Vice Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha motivated the faculty members and colleagues to inculcate the wisdom, enthusiasm and passion for national service which Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose epitomises as the greatest of icons to date.

Related Articles

Prof. Sarit Kumar Chaudhuri, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences delivering the introductory remarks said that Netaji is remembered for his supreme sacrifice during the freedom struggle of India.

Also Read-  Building reduced to ash at Hill Top fire tragedy in Ziro

His entire life was dedicated to the cause of India’s independence. His sacrifices, struggle, valour and patriotism would inspire generations to come, he said.

Prof. S N Singh delivering his keynote speech said that Bose’s contribution should not go in vain. He said that his idea should not be allowed to get fossilised.

He emphasised the contribution Netaji played during the freedom movement.

He said that Netaji was India’s iconic freedom fighter. A warrior who had to wage the freedom struggle, Bose was in Germany in the year 1942 when he earned the honorific title ‘Netaji’.

Prof. H. Vokendro Singh, Head, of the Department of Anthropology, shared his thoughts and knowledge about Netaji. He shared how the people of Manipur supported the Netaji and national freedom movement many of whom still are unsung heroes.

The programme was moderated by Dr Ravi Ranjan Kumar, Head i/c, Department of Social Work and concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr Kakali Goswami, Head i/c, Department of Psychology.

Scholars and students shared their views and sought guidance as to how the idea of active resistance be implemented in their lives and contemporary socio-economic situations which was duly reflected upon by the resource persons.

The programme was jointly hosted by the Departments of Social Work, Psychology and Sociology.

The Programme was attended by over fifty faculty members and an equal number of students and research scholars.

Tags
Last Updated: January 23, 2023
2 minutes read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Itanagar: IMC organsied IEC campaign at Naharlagun

Itanagar: IMC organsied IEC campaign at Naharlagun

Arunachal: The Sea Riders’ calls on the Governor

Arunachal: The Sea Riders calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Indigenous Prayer Hall of the Galo community at Lekhi Village

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Indigenous Prayer Hall of the Galo community at Lekhi Village

Itanagar: Chowna Mein inaugurates Musical Water Fountain with RGB Laser Show System’ at Energy Awareness Park

Itanagar: Chowna Mein inaugurates Musical Water Fountain with RGB Laser Show System’ at Energy Awareness Park

IMC Launches IEC campaign on clean, green and Peaceful Itanagar

IMC Launches IEC campaign on clean, green & Peaceful Itanagar

Arunachal: Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society celebrated its 17th foundation day

Arunachal: Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society celebrated its 17th foundation day

Jharkhand MLAs calls on the Arunachal Pradesh Governor

Jharkhand MLAs calls on the Arunachal Pradesh Governor

Itanagar: IMC Mayor inspects ongoing SWMP projects at Dapo Yarlo, Chimpu

Itanagar: IMC Mayor inspects ongoing SWMP projects at Dapo Yarlo, Chimpu

Arunachal: Governor chairs high-level developmental meeting

Arunachal: Governor chairs high-level developmental meeting

Arunachal: Governor reviews Donyi Polo Airport inaugural function preparation

Arunachal: Governor reviews Donyi Polo Airport inaugural function preparation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button