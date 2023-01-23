ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Building reduced to ash at Hill Top fire tragedy in Ziro

Last Updated: January 23, 2023
ZIRO-  A freak fire incident at Hill Top colony here has reduced a building to ashes and caused heavy losses to the owner.

The fire broke out around 7 pm last evening and engulfed the lone SPT building located atop a hillock within no time. Fortunately the house was located at a secluded place which saved the inferno from spreading to other houses at the thickly housed Hill Top colony housing nearly 200 dwelling houses including the famed Gayatri-Mandir of Ziro valley.

The house was owned by Tamo Tama with a tenant Khoda Chada staying with him. The cause of the fire is suspected to be burning firewood at the local kitchen which unfortunately created havoc instead of providing relief during the cold winter.

Neighbours and many other people arrived at the scene of mishap to help but could not lend their hands due to the huge ball of fire resulting from the semi-wooden house coupled with bursting of LPG cylinders which dissuaded the enthusiastic fire fighters from fighting the raging fire. However, a fire tender arrived timely at the scene which provided succour in dousing the fire.

Owner of the ill-fated building Tamo Tama informed that the inferno had gutted down all his belongings and nothing could be saved from the building. I have lost properties worth 25 to 30 lacs. All my traditional beads, ornaments, dresses and other personal and domestic belongings are completely burnt to ashes, he informed remorsefully.

Meanwhile, District Administration through DDMO has distributed essential relief materials including blankets, rice, dal, oil, sugar, salt and cooking utensils to the hapless victims.

