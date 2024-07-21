Arunachal: Gajraj Corps Enhances Educational Facilities at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya in Thingbu

THINGBU- In a significant step towards fostering education in remote regions, the Gajraj Corps has extended its support by providing essential educational amenities to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya, a boarding school located in the remote village of Thingbu under Tawang district.

The event was attended by seventeen students, eight teachers and forty five residents of the village including Gaon Burha.

The initiative aims to contribute towards improvement of educational facilities and create a conducive learning environment for the students of remote areas. The amenities provided include PA system, water dispenser, computers, inverter and digital learning tools.

The Gajraj Corps remains dedicated to its mission of serving the community and contributing to the socio-economic development of the region. This initiative is part of their ongoing efforts to support education, health and overall well-being in remote and rural areas.