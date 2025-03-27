Arunachal: Capacity Building and Input Distribution Programme under NEH Component Held at Tawang

TAWANG- A Capacity Building and Input Distribution Programme under the NEH component was successfully organized by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Tawang in collaboration with ICAR-National Bureau of Agriculturally Important Micro-organisms (NBAIM), Mau, Uttar Pradesh, at Zomkhang Hall, Tawang.

The programme was graced by Toli Bam, District Agriculture Officer (DAO), Tawang, as the Chief Guest and was attended by 150 farmers, including members of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and officers from allied departments.

Welcoming the participants, Dr. A.N. Tripathi, Senior Scientist & Head, KVK Tawang, elaborated on the theme and objectives of the programme, emphasizing the significance of sustainable agricultural practices.

Dr. Anchal K. Srivastava, Scientist, NBAIM, delivered a detailed session on the benefits of organic farming, urging farmers to reduce their dependence on chemical fertilizers and adopt organic agriculture. He also encouraged them to take up vermicomposting as an entrepreneurial venture for sustainable income generation.

Addressing the gathering, DAO Toli Bam requested KVK scientists to recommend suitable crop varieties and advanced technologies beneficial for the region. He also urged farmers to enhance vegetable production, including exotic varieties, to cater to the demands of the Army and paramilitary forces stationed in the district, ensuring better market opportunities and remuneration.

A hands-on training session on vermicomposting was conducted by KVK scientists to educate farmers on sustainable waste management and soil enrichment techniques. Additionally, essential agricultural inputs such as Vermibeds, sprayers, polythene sheets for polyhouses, and vegetable seeds were distributed among the farmers to support their agricultural activities.

The programme concluded with an interactive session, where farmers shared their experiences and concerns, and experts provided valuable insights to enhance productivity and sustainability in the region’s agricultural sector.