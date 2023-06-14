Arunachal: Guv, CM discuss developmental and law & order issues

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 14th June 2023. They discussed developmental issues, law and order and steps towards automation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor shared his concerns regarding road communication during the ensuing monsoon. He suggested taking proactive measures to address any eventuality due to natural calamities.

The Governor, who attended a cultural exchange programme of Thai and Tai Khamti Cultures at Itanagar recently, stressed on more people to people interactions and exchange initiative through the G20 programme.

The Chief Minister shared about the C20 summit at Namsai, which was attended by delegates from foreign countries, along with representatives of Community Based Organizations in Arunachal and civil society organizations.