Arunachal: KV Tawang organised workshop cum seminar on foundational, literacy and numeracy for teachers

TAWANG- Kendriya vidyalaya, Tawang, today organised and conducted district level workshop on awareness on G-20 presidency specially in foundational literacy and numeracy to improve teaching learning process in Zomkhang hall at Circuit House Tawang.

The teachers from various schools of Tawang block attended this one day workshop cum seminar.

Speaking on the occasion as Chief Guest Adl DC Tawang, Rinchin Leta, said that the foundational literacy and numeracy as per his knowledge is very important for children between 3-8 years of age. This is the right age to make the foundation of learning strong, to do better in reading and learning, because normally after classes 3-4 students are taught lessons and not much attention is given in reading and writing practices.

He expressed that more attention should be given to this age group children in teaching them reading and writing process. He further informed that after successful conduct of G-20 summit Arunachal has successfully conducted C-20 in Namsai recently and one of the cultural group of C-20 will visit Tawang. He invited all to see the cultural show by this cultural group at Kalawangpo Convention hall, Tawang.

The District Planning coordinator, ISSE Tawang, Dhondup, in his address said that the knowledge gained by the teacher participants in this kind of workshop and seminars need to be shared and implemented in schools.

He said that though the teachers work very hard for all round development of children, but due to non implementation of theories and lessons learnt in trainings, workshop and seminars the actual process of teaching learning process is hampered. Completion of class courses are important but in the race of completing the course the very meaning of teaching and learning gets diluted.

Incharge Principal Kendriya vidyalaya, Tawang, Narendra Vohra, informed that India hosting G-20 Summit aims to work together with G-20 countries to bridge the gaps in quality education, the theme of G-20 summit 2023 is one earth, one family, one future which resonates with India’s ancient belief that world is one family.

In order to find the solution to common challenges that the planet is facing we must envision and act together which includes providing better education also.

Earlier the resource persons for the workshop cum seminar teachers from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tawang, Balvir Kumar, Sonu Kumar and others gave power point presentation to the participants on methods to make teaching learning process better.

The Assistant Commissioner, KV sangthan Regional Office,Tinsukia, Surja Bala Devi also attended the workshop through mobile and conveyed her best wishes to all the participants for the workshop.

The students of KV Tawang presented beautiful cultural programmes in between the workshop.