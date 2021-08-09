Arunachal: Health Minister Alo Libang calls on the Governor B D Mishra 

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- State Health Minister Alo Libang called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 9th August 2021. They discussed about COVID-19 Pandemic situation in the State and other health department related issues.

The Governor emphasised on strict adherence to COVI-19 Pandemic Appropriate Behaviour in the State. He said that it is the duty of every citizen to follow the advisory of the State and District administration and Health Department to face the onslaught of the COVID-19 Pandemic. With public cooperation and concerted effort, we will overcome this pandemic challenge, he said.

The Governor advised the State Health Minister to focus on vaccination, particularly in the Capital Region where the maximum positive COVID-19 cases are daily reported, while ensuring that our people in every nook and corner of the State are vaccinated as soon as possible, he stressed.

The Governor also enquired about COVID treatment centres and quarantine facilities. He assured the minister his personal contribution wherever required.

The Governor also discussed regarding revamping of the Regional Mental Hospital, Midpu and expediting the approval of the Union Government for the sanction and construction of the Artificial Limb Manufacturing Centre in the State.

Earlier, the Minister briefed the Governor about the challenging COVID-19 pandemic scenario in the State. He also highlighted the initiatives taken by the State Government.

The Minister assured the Governor to inspect the Regional Mental Hospital at the earliest and take up the case of the Artificial Limb Manufacturing Centre.