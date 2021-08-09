Arunachal: Training for Mason inaugurated at Bomba Village

ADVERTISEMENT

TAWANG: A training on skill development as Mason under Jal jeevan Mission, Har Ghar Jal, was inaugurated this morning by Tsering Dorjee ZPM Tawang at Bomba Village. The training programme has been organized by Yuva Arunachal an active NGO in collaboration with Public Health Department Tawang and sponsored by Department of Skill Development Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The inaugural function was attended by Public Leader Tenzin Monpa, Gaon Burahs and other Panchayat members of Bomba and nearby villages.

The training programme will be conducted for a period of one week, in which the Master trainer will impart Mason skill training to 90 youths of Bomba and its nearby villages. The training will be conducted in shifts having 30 trainees in each session owing to Covid-19 protocols, informed Secretary YUVA Arunachal Genden Tsering.

ZPM Tsering Dorjee congratulated all the trainees and conveyed his best wishes, he further added that skill development training is very important, this would give opportunity for employment and moreover if a single youth learns this skill he can be of help to entire village.

Demand for skilled worker is high, but it is very hard to get skilled workers which compel ourselves to depend on skilled workers from outside, and those skilled gets higher wages. Plumbing and Mason works are in high demand, So this is an good opportunity for our unemployed youths to get skill development training at their doorstep he added.

Public Leader Tenzin Monpa and Gaon Burah Dorjee Tsering also spoke on the occasion.