Itanagar: IMC Mayor, Corporators, officials inspects various schools, bridges, Park etc

NAHARLAGUN- IMC Mayor Tame Phassang along with the Corporators of different wards and officials of Itanagar Municipal Corporation including Commissioner-IMC C Chukhu today inspected various schools, bridges, Park and other sites of Ward No. 14, 15 and 16.

During the inspection, the team lead by Tame Phassang visited Polo Park, Government Secondary school Polo Colony, Hanging Bridge –Pachin, Government Secondary school Pachin, Government Secondary School D-Sectors, State Training Center- Bharat Scouts & Guides and interacted with the concerned officials as well as staff.

While interacting with the officials and hearing the grievances of the schools during the visit, Mayor said ‘the sole motive of the visit is to know the ground reality of the schools and other structures and establishments under the jurisdiction of the IMC.

He further added the duty of the IMC is not only to concentrate on clearing garbages but also to look after amenities like Education, health facilities, water, and other basic amenities.

While interacting with the officials, Mayor assured to extend all possible help toward the development of education sectors and other basic requirements of schools so that there shall not be any interruption during academic activities.

Later, the team also visited the rubber Garden and Organic lemon Garden of local entrepreneur Likha Maj to encourage organic farming on the line of Aatma Nirbhar.

Earlier, Corporator Ward-no 16 Tarh Achak ,Corporator ward-no 14 Gyamar Tuvin and Corporator Ward-No 20 Arun Kipa Loram also took their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine along with other staff of IMC.