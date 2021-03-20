Itanagar

Itanagar: IMC Mayor, Corporators, officials inspects various schools, bridges, Park etc

March 20, 2021


NAHARLAGUN- IMC Mayor Tame Phassang along with the Corporators of different wards and officials of Itanagar Municipal Corporation including Commissioner-IMC C Chukhu today inspected various schools, bridges, Park and other sites of Ward No. 14, 15 and 16.

During the inspection, the team lead by Tame Phassang visited Polo Park, Government Secondary school Polo Colony, Hanging Bridge –Pachin, Government Secondary school Pachin,  Government Secondary School D-Sectors, State Training Center- Bharat Scouts & Guides and interacted with the concerned officials as well as staff.

While interacting with the officials and hearing the grievances of the schools during the visit, Mayor said ‘the sole motive of the visit is to know the ground reality of the schools and other structures and establishments  under the jurisdiction of the IMC.

He further added the duty of the IMC is not only to concentrate on clearing garbages but also to look after  amenities like Education, health facilities, water, and other basic amenities.

While interacting with the  officials, Mayor  assured to extend all possible help toward the development of education  sectors and other basic requirements  of schools so that there shall not  be any  interruption during academic activities.

Later, the team also visited the rubber Garden and Organic lemon Garden of  local entrepreneur Likha Maj  to encourage organic farming on the line of Aatma Nirbhar.

 Earlier, Corporator Ward-no 16 Tarh Achak ,Corporator ward-no 14 Gyamar Tuvin  and Corporator Ward-No 20 Arun Kipa Loram  also took their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine along with other staff of IMC.

March 20, 2021
