AAPSU to organise donation drive for Longliang village fire victims

ITANAGAR- Expressing grief over the unfortunate fire incident at Longliang Village of Tirap district. All Arunachal PradeshStudents Union (AAPSU) has decided to organize a state wide donation and contribution drive for fire victims.

Speaking to reporters at Arunachal Press Club today, Deputy Spokesperson –Nepha Wangsa said ‘observing the situation and seriousness of the incident where more than 114 houses and two lives have been lost, the team AAPSU in its meeting held recently have decided to organize a state wide Donation and contribution drive from March 22 next.

All the district units of the AAPSU will organize the donation drive at their respective districts and central team of AAPSU will organize at Nirjuli, Naharlagun and Itanagar ,stated Wangsa.

He further appealed the state government to expedite the process of relief and rehabilitation for the fire victims so that the victims would geti mmediate assistance for rehabilitation.