Arunachal: Khandu takes stock of cleanliness activities under Eco Clean Mebo Mission in Silluk village

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today made a whirlwind visit to East Siang District HQ, Pasighat and Silluk village under Mebo Sub-Division to take stock of various developmental activities under Smart city mission in Pasighat and to Silluk village under Eco-Clean Mebo Mission as Silluk village has retained the cleanest village of the district for three consecutive times. Khandu was accompanied by Tesam Pongte, Speaker LA, Dasanglu Pul, Minister WCS, BR Wahge, Minister Health & Family Welfare, MLAs Rode Bui, Nikh Kamin, Topin Ete, Likha Soni and the host MLA Oken Tayeng.

While on the way to Silluk village from Pasighat by road, Khandu and team halted a moment at Ayeng village and its Selfie point to see the cleanliness initiative of the people of Ayeng village under Ketir-Momir mission (Land of Ketir-Momir).

He encouraged the people of Ayeng to take up cleanliness activities on mission mode. On reaching Silluk, Khandu inaugurated a Arboretum hut constructed and donated by Yirang Welfare Society and plated a tree sapling of Uriam (Bischofia Javanica) locally called ‘Sitiil’ arranged by RO, Mebo RF under Pasighat Forest Division and later interacted with the people of Silluk led by Silluk Swachh Abhiyan team and village Gaon Burahs and elders.

Speaking on the sideline of Khandu’s visit to Silluk village as a part of his encouragement and motivation to the various cleanliness initiatives under Eco-Clean Mebo Mission (ECMM), Mebo MLA, Oken Tayeng and Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Sibo Passing expressed their thankfulness to the Chief Minister for the humble and courtesy visit.

Oken Tayeng termed the visit of CM in Mebo as motivating and acknowledgement of the good works taken up by the people of Mebo wherein several villages under the sub-division are taking up various cleanliness activities in mission mode to mark the year 2025 as year of cleanliness.

While ECMM Mission Manager, Smty Olen Megu Damin,a Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee and a retired teacher and former Adi Baane Ane Kebang President (formerly ABK Women Wing) in her short appeal urged the CM to address the flood erosion issues out of Siang river and to help equipping and strengthening the staff shortages in Community Health Centre, Mebo.

During his visit, the Chief Minister praised the peace-loving, hardworking, and environmentally conscious residents of Mebo Sub-Division, particularly acknowledging the pivotal role of women in promoting hygiene and fostering a clean environment.

He lauded their inspiring commitment to the principles of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) and emphasized that their efforts serve as a model for others across the state and beyond. Khandu also highlighted the transformative initiatives under the Eco Clean Mebo Mission (ECMM), particularly commending the village of Aohali for declaring itself a “Zero Hunting Village.” This groundbreaking move is part of the broader ECMM efforts, which aim to preserve biodiversity, promote tourism, and uphold cleanliness and sustainability in the region.

10 villages out of 18 under Mebo Sub-Division have embraced similar eco-conscious initiatives, setting a benchmark for environmental conservation. Aohali’s commitment to wildlife protection and ecological balance stands as a beacon of hope for a greener and more sustainable future.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the visionary leadership of MLA Oken Tayeng, who has championed the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission. This initiative is a testament to the collective resolve of the people of Mebo Sub-Division to protect nature, foster eco-tourism, and promote ecological harmony. Silluk’s consistent efforts in maintaining cleanliness and the broader community’s contributions to environmental awareness exemplify Arunachal Pradesh’s path toward a sustainable and environmentally friendly future.

Responding to the appeal of ECMM Mission Manager, Olen Megu Damin, Khandu assured to do the needful on time for the people of Mebo as the concerned Minister of Health & Family Welfare including WRD was also accompanying him during the day.

In response to the question on D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary’s tourism potentiality, Khandu said that he with Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng has already initiated the project and discussion is on with the Assam counterpart to bring the Rhinos soon.

Khandu also responded to the Siang upper multipurpose project and clarified the people’s apprehension and doubts on the project and said that the project is of national interest to counter China’s potential threat. China is constructing huge mega dams on Siang river in the upper ridges in Tibet which can be used as a weapon at times or they may divert the Siang river which will affect the people settling along the Siang river banks in either way.

“For construction of hydro power dams, there has enough rivers across the state, but constructing a multipurpose project on Siang river like a barrage will resolve many flood related soil erosion menaces faced by the people of Lower Mebo and other parts of East Siang district settling along the Siang river bank”, added Khandu.