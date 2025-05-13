Arunachal: Tata Sumo Accident at Pakke Kessang Leaves Several Injured Near Keko Village

PAKKE KESSANG- A major road accident involving a Tata Sumo vehicle occurred today near Bridge Point, Keko Village, in Pakke Kessang district, causing panic among locals and leaving several passengers injured.

According to eyewitnesses, the Tata Sumo—often used for inter-village transport in the hilly region—was reportedly en route to Seppa from Pakke Kessang when it lost control on a sharp bend near Bridge Point.

The vehicle skidded off the narrow mountain road and varied dangerously close to a deep gorge before coming to a halt, sustaining heavy damage.

Also Read- Tourist Vehicle Accident Near Kalaktang Leaves Six Injured

Preliminary reports suggest that at least 6 to 8 passengers sustained injuries, some of them serious. Locals and nearby commuters rushed to the spot and helped pull the victims out of the vehicle.

The injured were immediately taken to Pakke Kessang District Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Sources indicate that over speeding and slippery road conditions due to recent rains may have contributed to the accident. Authorities from the local police station have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the mishap. The driver of the vehicle is said to be among the injured but is out of danger.

Also Read- Artisan Empowerment Workshop Held in Tawang

Local MLA and district officials have been informed, and appeals have been made for improved road safety measures in accident-prone zones like the Bridge Point area, where multiple incidents have occurred in the past.

This latest accident has once again raised concerns over the condition of rural roads and the urgent need for stricter transport regulation in hilly terrain to prevent such recurring tragedies.