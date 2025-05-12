ADVERTISMENT
National

PM Modi Declares Zero Tolerance for Terror with Operation Sindoor

"This is not just an operation—it is a pledge for justice," PM Modi declared. "Every terrorist now knows the price of wiping the sindoor from our sisters' foreheads."

Last Updated: 12/05/2025
1 minute read
PM Modi Declares Zero Tolerance for Terror with Operation Sindoor

PM Modi Declares Zero Tolerance for Terror with Operation Sindoor- In a landmark address to the nation on May 12, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared Operation Sindoor as a turning point in India’s counter-terrorism doctrine, setting a “new benchmark” and “new normal” in the global fight against terror.

Condemning the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam that targeted innocent civilians based on their faith, PM Modi reaffirmed India’s zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism.

Calling the attack a “barbaric and gruesome display of terror,” the Prime Minister lauded the Indian armed forces for executing a precise and powerful response through Operation Sindoor, launched on May 6–7.

Also Read- Dibang Valley Police Launch Historic Crackdown on Illegal Poppy Cultivation

The military operation destroyed key terrorist training centers and hideouts deep within Pakistan, including notorious hubs in Bahawalpur and Muridke, resulting in the elimination of over 100 terrorists, many of whom were long-time threats to India’s security.

“This is not just an operation—it is a pledge for justice,” PM Modi declared. “Every terrorist now knows the price of wiping the sindoor from our sisters’ foreheads.”

Also Read- Tourist Vehicle Accident Near Kalaktang Leaves Six Injured

He also emphasized the unity of the nation in the wake of the attack, noting that citizens from all communities and political spectrums stood together demanding strong retaliation. India’s response was rooted in three strategic pillars, he said: Decisive Retaliation, No Tolerance for Nuclear Blackmail, and No Distinction Between Terrorists and Their Sponsors.

As Pakistan responded with missile and drone strikes, targeting Indian civilian and religious institutions, India’s advanced air defense neutralized the threat. Indian counter-strikes not only overwhelmed Pakistan’s air defenses but also delivered critical blows to military and terrorist infrastructure, leaving Pakistan reeling and seeking global mediation.

Also Read- KDS ANM School Marks International Nurses Day with Heartfelt Tributes and Cultural Fervor

PM Modi revealed that following heavy losses, Pakistan contacted India’s DGMO on May 10 with assurances to halt terrorism and military aggression. India subsequently paused counter-operations, reserving the right to resume if threats re-emerge.

Declaring India’s complete preparedness across all branches of its military, the Prime Minister concluded: “Operation Sindoor has not ended. It has evolved into India’s enduring policy to ensure national security.”

