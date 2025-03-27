Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Recover Four Abandoned Two-Wheelers Through Community Collaboration

NAHARLAGUN– In a successful operation under the “Cops and Community” initiative, the Naharlagun Police have recovered four abandoned two-wheelers from different locations within the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR).

The recovery of these vehicles was made possible thanks to the cooperation of vigilant citizens, who provided crucial information that assisted law enforcement in enhancing public safety and security. Informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun .

The initiative, aimed at building stronger ties between law enforcement and the community, focuses on preventing vehicle theft and returning abandoned or stolen vehicles to their rightful owners. The police emphasized that community involvement is key to reducing crimes and maintaining peace in the region.

Details of Recovered Vehicles:

TVS Wego (Reg. No. AR09A-9478) – Recovered by Papu Hills Police Station

Ntorq (Reg. No. AR09D-2121) – Recovered by Papu Hills Police Station

Ntorq (Reg. No. AR01Q-2064) – Recovered by Naharlagun Police Station

Activa (Reg. No. AR01J-7872) – Recovered by Naharlagun Police Station

Police requested the owners of these vehicles to report to the respective police stations for verification. To claim their vehicles, owners must present proper documentation to establish ownership, as part of legal procedures before the vehicles are returned.

The Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo urged the public to stay alert and report any suspicious or abandoned vehicles immediately to local police stations. He stressed that prompt reporting plays a crucial role in the swift recovery of stolen property and assists in curbing criminal activities associated with vehicle theft.

The police department expressed their gratitude for the proactive role played by citizens in the success of this initiative. Authorities encouraged the public to continue their involvement in efforts to prevent crime and maintain security in the area, noting that the collaboration between police and the community is vital to creating a safer environment for all residents.

The recovery of these vehicles highlights the positive impact of community cooperation and the ongoing efforts by Naharlagun Police to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens.