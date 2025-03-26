ADVERTISMENT
North East

Assam: Speeding Tata Sumo Crashes in Balipara, Claims One Life, Injures Five

The vehicle was en route from Tawang to Tezpur when the accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

Last Updated: March 26, 2025
BALIPARA (  Sonitpur, Assam ) A fatal road accident on NH-15 in Balipara’s Borpat village resulted in the tragic death of one woman and left five others seriously injured when a speeding Tata Sumo (AS01KC9178) lost control and crashed into a tree. The vehicle was en route from Tawang to Tezpur when the accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses reported that the impact was severe, causing the unidentified woman to lose her life instantly at the scene. The five injured passengers, including two women, sustained critical injuries. They were first rushed to Kanaklata Civil Hospital and later shifted to Tezpur Medical College for advanced medical treatment.

Local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Preliminary reports suggest that overspeeding may have been a significant factor. Officials have reiterated the importance of adhering to traffic rules and maintaining speed limits to avoid such devastating incidents.

Residents of Borpat village expressed their shock and grief over the tragedy, emphasizing the urgent need for enhanced road safety measures and stricter enforcement of traffic regulations. Many highlighted the rising number of accidents on NH-15 and called for immediate action to improve highway safety.

The unfortunate incident serves as a grim reminder of the consequences of reckless driving, with authorities urging the public to exercise caution and prioritize safety on the roads.

More details awaited 

