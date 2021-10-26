Arunachal: Taba Tedir praises state Govt for introducing best education policy

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Education Minister Taba Tedir praised the Pema Khandu government for introducing the best education policy till date that focused mainly on training of teachers which was never done before.

Minister was speaking in a training program on sensitization of various schemes of Samagra Shiksha : Integrated Scheme for School Education, for 1st Batch of Zila Parishad Chairpersons, Zila Parishad members of 13 districts and Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Chief Councilors and Corporators of Itanagar Municipal Corporation and Pasighat held at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre, on Tuesday

Tedir also informed PRI members to comprehend the New Education Policy so it will boost the development of the society. Tedir further asked them to create awareness at the grass root level on the schemes of the Samagra shiksha. He requested the participants to take full advantage of the sensitization progranmme for the betterment of the society.

Earlier, Ms Soumya Saurabh, Special Secretay, Elementary education said that since the National Education Policy commits to universal access to quality early childhood education to all children under 6years of age, the state government has decided to open 300 Early Childhood Care & Education (ECCE) in the.

She also said that the problem of drop out from the school needed to be minimized. She thanked the state government to have introduced the Mission Shiksha with a vision to provide good quality education to the students in an improved educational environment and uplifting and morale of teachers.

The date of the 2nd batch for the sensitization programme has been scheduled on 28th of this month.

Others attending the programme were Ms Soumya Saurabh, Special Secretay, Elementary education, GoAP, Neelam Tan, Dy.SPD, Samagra Shiksha:ISSE, Itanagar, Mido Kamki, SPC, Samagra Shiksha and others from education department.