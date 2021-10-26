Arunachal

Arunachal: NDRF conducts mock exercise at Namsai and Bomdila

During Mock Exercise, NDRF teams demonstrated Collapse Structure Search and Rescue (CSSR) cutting methods, medical first aid techniques, evacuation techniques and rope rescue techniques to rescue trapped victims

October 26, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: NDRF conducts mock exercise at Namsai and Bomdila
ADVERTISEMENT

Bomdila/Namsai- 12 NDRF conducted  District Level Joint mock exercise at DC Office, Namsai  and  Shanti Deva Vidyalaya, Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh

One team of 12 NDRF conducted District Level Joint mock exercise on the Scenario of Earthquake in coordination with District administration & other stakeholders at DC Office, at  Namsai today.

The team under the supervision of Vimal Gupta, Ast. Commandant along with 21 personnel participated in the Mock Exercise. The mock exercise was witnessed by  Sokheplum Mining, ADC Namsai. and Mrs . E. Tingkhatra, DDMO Namsai.

Arunachal: NDRF conducts mock exercise at Namsai and Bomdila

Meanwhile another team under the supervision of  Sanjay Prasad Sharma, Ast. Commandant along with 23 personnel conducted a Full Scale Mock Exercise on Earthquake in coordination with District administration & other stakeholders at Shanti Deva Vidyalaya, Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh.

The joint effort of NDRF team and other stakeholders in West Kameng was witnessed by DC West Kameng, ADC, DSP, Local Police, District medical staff, Fire dept., District Education Deptt,  PHED, Vetirinary Dept, Power Deptt. and print media.

The Mock exercises were started with a meticulous planning on collapsed structure scenario by earthquake. During Mock Exercise, NDRF teams demonstrated Collapse Structure Search and Rescue (CSSR) cutting methods, medical first aid techniques, evacuation techniques and rope rescue techniques to rescue trapped victims.

Tags
October 26, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Police Commemoration Day observed

Arunachal: Police Commemoration Day observed

October 21, 2021
Arunachal Pradesh: Bofors Gun Deployed Along LAC in Tawang

Arunachal Pradesh: Bofors Gun Deployed Along LAC in Tawang

October 21, 2021
Arunachal is a goldmine for adventure tourism: Anshu Jamsenpa

Arunachal is a goldmine for adventure tourism: Anshu Jamsenpa

October 20, 2021
Itanagar: SCERT signs MoU with Azim Premji University, Bengaluru

Itanagar: SCERT signs MoU with Azim Premji University, Bengaluru

October 19, 2021
Arunachal: Chowna Mein visits Diyun, inaugurates several projects

Arunachal: Chowna Mein visits Diyun, inaugurates several projects

October 19, 2021
Chinese PLA increases exercises along LAC, India enhances surveillance: Lt Gen Manoj Pande

Chinese PLA increases exercises along LAC, India enhances surveillance: Lt Gen Manoj Pande

October 19, 2021
Arunachal: 1st General Body meeting of Tuting Memba Welfare Society held at Kopu village

Arunachal: 1st General Body meeting of Tuting Memba Welfare Society held at Kopu village

October 19, 2021
Arunachal: legal awareness programme on issues related to women and youth held at Tawang

Arunachal: legal awareness programme on issues related to women and youth held at Tawang

October 19, 2021
Arunchal: RGU organises National Webinar on ' National Security in North East '

Arunchal: RGU organises National Webinar on ‘ National Security in North East ‘

October 18, 2021
Arunachal: Gaon Burah wants to develop Eco Tourism in Pistana

Arunachal: Gaon Burah wants to develop Eco Tourism in Pistana

October 18, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!