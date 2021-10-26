Arunachal: NDRF conducts mock exercise at Namsai and Bomdila

ADVERTISEMENT

Bomdila/Namsai- 12 NDRF conducted District Level Joint mock exercise at DC Office, Namsai and Shanti Deva Vidyalaya, Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh

One team of 12 NDRF conducted District Level Joint mock exercise on the Scenario of Earthquake in coordination with District administration & other stakeholders at DC Office, at Namsai today.

The team under the supervision of Vimal Gupta, Ast. Commandant along with 21 personnel participated in the Mock Exercise. The mock exercise was witnessed by Sokheplum Mining, ADC Namsai. and Mrs . E. Tingkhatra, DDMO Namsai.

Meanwhile another team under the supervision of Sanjay Prasad Sharma, Ast. Commandant along with 23 personnel conducted a Full Scale Mock Exercise on Earthquake in coordination with District administration & other stakeholders at Shanti Deva Vidyalaya, Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh.

The joint effort of NDRF team and other stakeholders in West Kameng was witnessed by DC West Kameng, ADC, DSP, Local Police, District medical staff, Fire dept., District Education Deptt, PHED, Vetirinary Dept, Power Deptt. and print media.

The Mock exercises were started with a meticulous planning on collapsed structure scenario by earthquake. During Mock Exercise, NDRF teams demonstrated Collapse Structure Search and Rescue (CSSR) cutting methods, medical first aid techniques, evacuation techniques and rope rescue techniques to rescue trapped victims.