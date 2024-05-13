Arunachal: GOC 56 Infantry Div calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- Major General Akaash Johar, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 56 Infantry Division called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 13th May 2024. They discussed the overall security scenario in the Line of Actual Control (LAC), development of Vibrant Border Village and strengthening the bonhomie between civilian population and the troops stationed in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor appreciated the Indian Army’s contribution towards the wellbeing and security of the people living in and around the deployment areas. He suggested their collaborative contribution in developing the border villages, under the Vibrant Border Village programme.

The Governor emphasized on winning the hearts and minds of the local population through Samaritan projects, while calling for more civil-military interactions and cooperation. He stressed special focus on health and education sectors, particularly in remote border areas.

The Governor commended the GOC and his team for creating sports facilities and welfare projects in remote border areas of Taksing and Tuting. He advised the GOC to motivate local abled youths to join the armed forces and conduct pre-recruitment training for them.

Earlier, GOC, 56 Infantry Division assured to reinforce the effort to reach out to the ingenious population and cement goodwill amongst them for the armed forces. He also apprised the Governor about the benevolent initiatives of the Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavana in Arunachal Pradesh.