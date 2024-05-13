Arunachal’s Asum Tamut Clinched Gold At 7th MMA National Championship In Raipur
She has beat her Chattisgarh rival Priyanshi Baghel in the final match of MMA Senior Female Strawweight 52.2 kg category.
7th National Mix Martial Art Championship- Asum Tamut of Lileng village of Siang District has won Gold medal in 7th National Mix Martial Art Championship held at Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium, Raipur (Chattisgarh) on Sunday.
Asum is the daughter of Taying Tamut and Oseng Jerang Tamut, of Lileng village in Siang district. She has been practising MMA at Abrasumente MMA Academy Itanagar under the guidance of coach Higio Tarak and Ning Gogoi.
Along with Tamut, Yumter Taipodia (77 kg), Tadar Righi (66 kg) and Kamjo Taku (56 kg) had won bronze medal in their respective categories. Other fighters from Arunachal Pradesh were Hakin Taku (52 kg) and Kago Tamang (56 kg).
Expressing his elation and pride, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended his heartfelt congratulations to Asum Tamut and the other medalists.
He lauded Tamut’s victory as a source of inspiration for aspiring athletes across the region and commended the dedication and perseverance displayed by all participants from Arunachal Pradesh.
Khandu also conveyed his best wishes to the athletes for their future endeavors, expressing confidence in their continued success on both national and international platforms.