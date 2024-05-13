Arunachal’s Asum Tamut Clinched Gold At 7th MMA National Championship In Raipur

7th National Mix Martial Art Championship- Asum Tamut of Lileng village of Siang District has won Gold medal in 7th National Mix Martial Art Championship held at Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium, Raipur (Chattisgarh) on Sunday.

She has beat her Chattisgarh rival Priyanshi Baghel in the final match of MMA Senior Female Strawweight 52.2 kg category.

Asum is the daughter of Taying Tamut and Oseng Jerang Tamut, of Lileng village in Siang district. She has been practising MMA at Abrasumente MMA Academy Itanagar under the guidance of coach Higio Tarak and Ning Gogoi.

Along with Tamut, Yumter Taipodia (77 kg), Tadar Righi (66 kg) and Kamjo Taku (56 kg) had won bronze medal in their respective categories. Other fighters from Arunachal Pradesh were Hakin Taku (52 kg) and Kago Tamang (56 kg).