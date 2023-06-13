Arunachal: BJP delegation calls on Governor

ITANAGAR– A three members BJP delegation including Tarh Tarak State Vice-President BJP, Techi Necha Spokesperson and Nima Sange co-convener media department called on Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt Gen K.T Parnaik (Retd) at Rajbhawan Itanagar today.

The delegates brief about the aim and objectives of the recently concluded Sema Yatra to all Indo-Tibet border outposts and border villages of the state. The delegates further informed governor about the successful implementations of various central and state flagship programmes in all border outposts.

Governor highlighted the visions and mission of the govt to the delegates. His visions to develop the state in all fronts. He said that his innovative mission and his hard work to develop like other develop states in the country.

Governor, said that the State Govt shall undertake seamless infrastructure development by establishing a vibrant village, providing all avenues from health, road and communications at the international borders of Indo-Tibet.

He strongly advocated for freed from drug traffic and addictions in the state and said that state Govt is initiating to tackle the issues through the district administration.

He emphasized building of mega dam in the state for the greater interest of the people and the nation.

Governor stressed that Arunachal Pradesh could be converted into future tourism hot spot as Arunachal is having with the high potential of ecology, nature, religions, adventure tourism etc.