Arunachal: Free Fish Feed Distributed to Fish Farmers of Namsang Constituency

DEOMALI- ( By Denhang Bosai )- Close on the heels of River Ranching conducted on 3rd June 2023 at river Namchu near Namsang village by department of Fisheries in close coordination with Tirap District administration, free fish seeds were distributed to 31 beneficiaries of Namsang constituency today the 13th June 2023 at govt Fish seed Farm, Deomali.

Ms Vishakha Yadav, ADC, Deomali, distributed the fingerlings to the fish farmers in presence of Wangphoon Lowang, ZPM Deomali, Saam Korok, ZPM, Soha, Circle Officer Dr Balban Kamlo and Fisheries Department staff, Deomali and public leaders.

Ms Yadav expressed happiness over the programme and thanked local MLA and minister PHED etc Wangki Lowang, Department of Fisheries for much-needed programme adding that such a programme of free distribution of fish seeds will enthuse and encourage more farmers to take up fish farming in a big way to augment their income that will in turn improve their economy.

She exhorted the beneficiaries to maintain their Fish Ponds properly by using the expertise of Fisheries Department and KVK’s fisheries scientists to ensure healthy growth of the fingerlings and better productivity.

ZPM, Deomali Wangphoon Lowang and ZPM, Soha Sam Korok while extending their gratitude to the minister PHED etc Wangki Lowang, ADC, Deomali and DFDO, Tirap, passionately appealed the youth to channelize their youthful energy towards constructive purposes by engaging themselves in gainful activities like fish farming stating that Deomali area offers excellent scope for fisheries.

They told the beneficiaries that GOI and the State Government are according top priority to fish farming and urged upon the youths to take maximum benefits out of the schemes that are being implemented from time to time.

The beneficiaries who had come from Deomali and it’s peripheries expressed their gratefulness to the Minister, ADC and DFDO for free fish seed distribution programme and assured their full-throated support and cooperation to all the government policies and programmes.

They also reposed their unflinching faith in the great leadership of Wangki Lowang who has ushered-in unprecedented development over the years in 54-Namsang constituency. They also spoke glowingly about ADC madam who is leading from the front in implementing all the flagship programmes diligently and efficiently.