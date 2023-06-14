ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: karate player Sangio Jomin Passes Away

Jomin was admitted at the hospital after suffering grievous injuries to her face and jaws in Naharlagun.

ITANAGAR:   Promising Arunachal Pradesh karate player Sangio Jomin, passed away on Tuesday in a private hospital in Assam’s Dibrugarh.  Jomin  was admitted at the  hospital after suffering grievous injuries to her face and jaws in Naharlagun.

Sangio Jomin and boxer Amak Sonam were on the same scooter that hit a parked truck in Naharlagun, on June 5.  Amak Sonam succumbed to her injuries on June 11.

Sixteen-year-old Sangio Jomin was trainee under Sports Authority of India, Training Centre , Naharlagun. Arunachal Pradesh

​Sangio had won karate gold, silver and bronz  medals in several  All India Inter Karate championships. She had won Bronze Medal in 2023- Sansad Khel Sphardha held at Rajiv Gandhi University, and 2023- All India Inter SAI Karate held at Imphal , Manipur.

The Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) has deeply mourned the passing away of the promising karate player and expressed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.

Offering prayers for eternal peace of the department soul, AOA secretary-general Bamang Tago said that “the passing away of two promising athletes in a span of three days is a great loss for the state.”

