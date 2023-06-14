Arunachal: SSB organised study tour for students of Bomba Govt Secondary School

TAWANG- 38 BN of Sashastra Seema Bal ( SSB ) Tawang organised a study tour programme for students of government Secondary School Bomba Under the theme of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this study tour 25 students along with 2 teachers of government Secondary School Bomba, visited border post of 38 Bn SSB at Gyamdong village under Mogto circle.

Also Read- karate player Sangio Jomin Passes Away

Students were given an over view of the SSB personnel professional life the visit was followed by lunch for students and teachers with SSB Troops at SSB post.

The officer incharge of the post informed visiting Students about recruitment in various posts under SSB and Central Police Organisation (CPO) examinations by UPSC.

Also Read- Boxer Amak Sonam Passes Away

They were also provided free transportation to and fro from their School to Gyamdong post.The students were motivated through this visit to serve nation with utmost dedication.