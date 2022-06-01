Arunachal: Speaker P D Sona calls on the Governor B D Mishra

ITANAGAR- The Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly Pasang Dorjee Sona called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 1st June 2022. They discussed about national security and developmental projects in the State.

The Governor shared his observations with the Speaker regarding the Advance Landing Ground at Mechuka, its security protocols and dual utilization of the assets. He also highlighted the importance of high altitude firing range for the Indian Air Force for their operational readiness.

The Governor said that vital installations and assets must be made available to our Air Warriors to hone their fighting capability. He emphasized that for national interest, the people of the State must put in concerted effort in facilitating the armed forces to utilize firing ranges and other essential facilities.

The Governor complimented the Speaker for the successful conduct of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone III Conference at Itanagar.