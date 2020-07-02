Itanagar:12-Year-old Girl Allegedly Commits Suicide in Chandranagar

Itanagar- A 12-year-old girl has committed suicide at Chandranagar, Itanagar, near DC Office on Thursday, informed Tumme Amo, SP Capital region.

SP informed that ” today at 5:30 pm a telephonic information was received that one girl had committed suicide at Chandranagar, Itanagar (near DC Office). After receiving this of information, SI S.K. Singh and party rushed to the spot. Later, the team was joined by OC, Itanagar PS, SDPO Itanagar and SP Capital Tumme Amo.

Meanwhile, the executive magistrate and executive member of Childline also reached to the scene of crime. The Chair person CWC ICR was also informed and she also visited the undisturbed PO.

The deceased victim girl aged around 12 years, of Village- Lamnio, PO- Bameng, PS- Seppa. She was residing with one relative in a rented house near DC Office, Chandranagar.

The inquest over the dead body has been conducted in presence of executive magistrate and kept at RKMH Itanagar Morgue for tonight. The body will be forwarded to TRIHMS, Naharlagun for post mortem examination. No foul play is suspected during the preliminary course of investigation.

A case has been registered and endorsed to SI S.K. Singh for further investigation of the case.