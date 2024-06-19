Viral Video: Bengaluru couple order Xbox from Amazon, gets cobra in package

Viral Video- A couple in Bengaluru was horrified when their Amazon delivery contained a live cobra instead of the Xbox controller they ordered. The alarming incident, which was captured on video, shows the venomous snake entangled in packaging tape struggling to free itself.

The video, initially shared on social media platform X by user Aaraynsh, depicted the snake wriggling in the red bucket where the package was placed on Sarjapur Road. “A family ordered an Xbox controller on Amazon and ended up getting a live cobra on Sarjapur Road. Luckily, the venomous snake was stuck to the packaging tape. India is not for beginners.”

A family ordered an Xbox controller on Amazon and ended up getting a live cobra in Sarjapur Road. Luckily, the venomous snake was stuck to the packaging tape. India is not for beginners 💀 pic.twitter.com/6YuI8FHOVY — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) June 18, 2024

Sharing their grievances, the customer revealed that they were put on hold for over two hours by Amazon’s customer support, leaving them to handle the situation on their own. “We received a complete refund, but what do we get for risking our lives here with a highly venomous snake? This is clearly a safety breach caused solely by Amazon’s negligence and poor transportation and warehousing hygiene and supervision. Where is the accountability for such a serious lapse in safety?” they questioned.

In response to the video, Amazon tweeted, “We’re sorry to know about the inconvenience you’ve had with the Amazon order. We’d like to have this checked. Please share the required details here, and our team will get back to you soon with an update,” .

According to a report by India Today, the couple received the package directly from the delivery partner. They also filmed the entire ordeal on camera with eyewitnesses present.

Despite Amazon refunding the full amount, the incident raises serious questions about safety protocols and oversight in e-commerce deliveries.