VIRAL VIDEO: Tourists Rescued After Falling Through Ice on Sela Lake in Arunachal Pradesh

VIRAL VIDEO- A chilling video went viral on social media that shows a group of tourists stuck in the frozen Sela Lake near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

The viral video shared on the social media platform Instagram shows four tourists stuck beneath the frozen ice in Sela Lake asking for help.

Tourists stuck in the ice lake can be seen crawling out on the surface of the frozen lake.

In the viral video, tourists stuck in the ice lake can be seen rescued by the fellow tourists. Fellow tourists rescued them with the help of bamboo sticks, pulling them out one by one.

Watch Video-

The video also shares the warning how important it is to remain vigilant while walking on the ice, “ Please remember: The ice may look solid, but it can be unpredictable. Stay safe and enjoy the beauty from a distance! Your safety is more important than any photo opportunities .”.

As video of tourist rescued from the frozen lake gain traction online, netizens started sharing their views on the same. One viewer wrote, “Don’t know what people have started taking such risks? Seeing such videos nowadays so much.”

Another user says, “Sorry to say but such people deserve this… If you will do anything against the notice board and nature you will get same treat… Now people let them enjoy this ice bath.”