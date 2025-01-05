PM Modi inaugurates the Namo Bharat corridor, takes ride

NEW DELHI- Delhi get its first Namo Bharat connectivity as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Namo Bharat corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar on Sunday. The Prime Minister also undertook a ride in Namo Bharat Train from Sahibabad RRTS Station to New Ashok Nagar RRTS Station.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 12,200 crore in Delhi. The key focus of projects is to enhance regional connectivity and ensure ease of travel.

Addressing the occasion, the Prime Minister remarked that today, Delhi-NCR has received a significant gift from the Government of India and added that India’s urban mobility has expanded further. Recalling his earlier ride during the day from Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar on the Namo Bharat train, which showcases the future of public transport in developed Indian cities, PM Modi said that he interacted with many youngsters, who were filled with joy and hope. The Prime Minister emphasized that once the Namo Bharat project is completed, there will be a significant change in traffic on the Delhi-Meerut route. He extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Delhi-NCR.

“Today marks another significant milestone in India’s modern infrastructure journey”, remarked PM Modi. He highlighted that India’s metro network has now reached 1,000 kilometers and lauded it as a remarkable achievement. The Prime Minister emphasized that during the current tenure of their government, India will have the second-largest metro network in the world.

The Prime Minister remarked that before 2014, India’s metro network was only 248 kilometers and limited to just five cities. He highlighted that in the past ten years, over 752 kilometers of new metro lines have been inaugurated in India. He further added that today, metro services are operational in 21 cities across the country, with over 1,000 kilometers of metro routes currently under rapid development.

Noting the expansion of the Delhi Metro, with the inauguration and foundation laying of two new routes, PM Modi emphasized that after Gurgaon, another part of Haryana is now being connected to the metro network. He added that the Rithala-Narela-Kundli corridor will be one of the largest sections of the Delhi Metro network, strengthening connectivity between key industrial centers in Delhi and Haryana, and making commuting easier for people.

The Prime Minister was pleased that, due to the continuous efforts of the Government of India, the metro routes in Delhi are steadily increasing and remarked that in 2014, the total metro network in Delhi-NCR was less than 200 kilometers, and today it has more than doubled.

“Over the past decade, the government’s primary focus has been on infrastructure development”, said PM Modi. He noted that ten years ago, the budget for infrastructure was around ₹2 lakh crore, which has now increased to over ₹11 lakh crore. He added that emphasis has been on modern connectivity, particularly within cities and connecting one city to another.

The Prime Minister mentioned that expressways are now emerging from Delhi to various cities, and Delhi is being connected to industrial corridors. He remarked that in the NCR, a large multi-modal logistics hub is being developed, and two freight corridors are converging in Delhi-NCR.

Other Projects

PM Modi highlighted that these projects were contributing to the country’s economic growth and providing employment opportunities for the youth. “Modern infrastructure is helping to ensure a dignified and quality life for everyone, including the poor and the middle class”, he added.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the 2.8 km stretch between Janakpuri and Krishna Park of Delhi Metro Phase-IV worth around Rs 1,200 crore. This will be the first stretch of Delhi Metro Phase-IV to be inaugurated. The areas of West Delhi such as Krishna Park, parts of Vikaspuri, Janakpuri among others will be benefitted.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of 26.5 km Rithala – Kundli section of Delhi Metro Phase-IV, worth around Rs 6,230 crore. This corridor will connect Rithala in Delhi to Nathupur (Kundli) in Haryana, significantly enhancing connectivity in the North-Western parts of Delhi and Haryana. Key areas to benefit include Rohini, Bawana, Narela, and Kundli, improving access to residential, commercial, and industrial zones. Once operational, it will facilitate travel across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh through the extended Red Line.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the new state-of-the-art building for the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) at Rohini, New Delhi, to be constructed at the cost of around Rs 185 crore. The campus will provide state of art healthcare and medicine infrastructure. The new building will house the Administrative Block, the OPD Block, the IPD Block, and a dedicated Treatment Block, ensuring an integrated and seamless healthcare experience for patients and researchers alike.