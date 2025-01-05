Arunachal: Mega Legal Awareness Camp held at Pasighat

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- A one-day mega legal awareness camp was organized by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), East Siang, District Administration and Nirvana Foundation with the support from Gaon Burahs hailing from the villages and self-help groups on Saturday, 4th January.

The event, held at the Hump World War-II Museum was graced by dignitaries including East Siang Deputy Commissioner, Tayi Taggu, Superintendent of Police, Pankaj Lamba and Member Secretary of APSLSA, Yomge Ado.

It began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by the screening of the short documentary ‘Apne Ajnabi’ on drug abuse and NALSA’s inspiring theme song ‘Ek Mutthi Aasman.’

The SP of East Siang, Pankaj Lamba, highlighted the need for active citizen participation in reporting crimes. He informed attendees that Arunachal Pradesh has eight women’s police stations, with Pasighat’s station being ISO-certified and ranking second in the state for the most registered cases, reflecting its activeness.

Tayi Taggu, DC also spoke on the importance of the day’s mega legal awareness programme and how its awareness among the public will benefit them in legal matters and seeking justice.

The event also featured technical sessions led by experts like Adv. Dobuk Gao, Adv. Nyame Dabi, and Adv. Sunny Tayeng who emphasized on topics such as, ‘prohibition of child marriage Act, 2006, juvenile justice Act, 2015, POCSO Act, 2012, NALSA Schemes addressing drug abuse, acid attack victims and tribal rights.

This initiative highlights the importance of legal awareness in empowering citizens and ensuring access to justice for all.