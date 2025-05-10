Arunachal: BRO’s Project Brahmank Honours Dedicated Workers at Pasighat HQ

PASIGHAT | By Maksam Tayeng- In a display of appreciation and morale-boosting leadership, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), under its Project Brahmank headquarters at Raneghat near Pasighat, held an award ceremony on Friday to honour outstanding personnel and workers involved in road and bridge construction across Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Engineer of Project Brahmank, S.C. Looniya, presided over the event and awarded certificates and cash prizes to around 30 high-performing individuals from various units including CPS Likhabali, Aalo, Mechuka, and Tuting.

These recognitions were given for their efficient work and unwavering commitment to infrastructure development in strategically vital and remote regions.

Speaking to the awardees, CE Looniya praised their hard work and commitment:

“You personnel and field workers are our backbones. Because of your dedication, we are able to build and maintain critical roads and bridges from the plains of East Siang to the challenging terrains of Upper Siang and Shi-Yomi along the Indo-China border.”

In another significant highlight of the day, a renovated Unit Run Canteen (URC) was inaugurated for the personnel and families of HQ CE (P) Brahmank.

The canteen was formally dedicated by Smty Rajni Looniya, Zonal Chairperson of the Border Road Wives Welfare Association (BROWWA), in the presence of staff and their families.

The event underlined BRO’s commitment not only to infrastructure development but also to the welfare and motivation of its workforce.