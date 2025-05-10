ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: BRO’s Project Brahmank Honours Dedicated Workers at Pasighat HQ

The event underlined BRO’s commitment not only to infrastructure development but also to the welfare and motivation of its workforce.

Last Updated: 10/05/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: BRO’s Project Brahmank Honours Dedicated Workers at Pasighat HQ

PASIGHAT | By Maksam Tayeng-   In a display of appreciation and morale-boosting leadership, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), under its Project Brahmank headquarters at Raneghat near Pasighat, held an award ceremony on Friday to honour outstanding personnel and workers involved in road and bridge construction across Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Engineer of Project Brahmank, S.C. Looniya, presided over the event and awarded certificates and cash prizes to around 30 high-performing individuals from various units including CPS Likhabali, Aalo, Mechuka, and Tuting.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Arunachal Governor Hosts Sarva Dharma Meet at Raj Bhavan to Promote Unity and Clarity After Operation Sindoor

These recognitions were given for their efficient work and unwavering commitment to infrastructure development in strategically vital and remote regions.

Speaking to the awardees, CE Looniya praised their hard work and commitment:

“You personnel and field workers are our backbones. Because of your dedication, we are able to build and maintain critical roads and bridges from the plains of East Siang to the challenging terrains of Upper Siang and Shi-Yomi along the Indo-China border.”

In another significant highlight of the day, a renovated Unit Run Canteen (URC) was inaugurated for the personnel and families of HQ CE (P) Brahmank.

The canteen was formally dedicated by Smty Rajni Looniya, Zonal Chairperson of the Border Road Wives Welfare Association (BROWWA), in the presence of staff and their families.

The event underlined BRO’s commitment not only to infrastructure development but also to the welfare and motivation of its workforce.

Tags
Last Updated: 10/05/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Papu Hills Police Arrest Accused in Molestation Case

Arunachal: Papu Hills Police Arrest Accused in Molestation Case

Arunachal to join nationwide Mock drill on May 7 amid rising Indo-Pak tensions

Arunachal to join nationwide Mock Drill on May 7 amid rising Indo-Pak tensions

Arunachal: Four Drug Peddlers Arrested, Over 50 Grams of Heroin Seized in Ziro Under Operation Dawn 2.0

Arunachal: Four Drug Peddlers Arrested, Over 50 Grams of Heroin Seized in Ziro Under Operation Dawn 2.0

Arunachal: DC Lepa Rada Inspects Development Projects, Flags Delays and Urges Timely Completion

Arunachal: DC Lepa Rada Inspects Development Projects, Flags Delays and Urges Timely Completion

Arunachal: “Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0” Launched at Wessang to Deliver Government Services at Doorstep

Arunachal Govt Launches 3-Day Training for ITI Faculty on 21st Century Employability Skills

Arunachal Govt Launches 3-Day Training for ITI Faculty on 21st Century Employability Skills

Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 held at GUPS, Emphum covering 11 villages

Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 held at GUPS, Emphum covering 11 villages

Arunachal: State Govt released 2% increase in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief

Arunachal: State Govt released 2% increase in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief

Itanagar: ICMR-AITS Launches Mental Health Initiative in Arunachal Schools

Itanagar: ICMR-AITS Launches Mental Health Initiative in Arunachal Schools

Arunachal: Ziro Hosts Handicrafts Workshop with NIFT to Empower Over 70 Artisans

Arunachal: Ziro Hosts Handicrafts Workshop with NIFT to Empower Over 70 Artisans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button