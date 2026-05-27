MDoNER Official Inspects RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages in Roing

ROING- Project Associate of the Union Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), Ch. Sanatan Singha, visited the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML) on Tuesday to inspect the Centre’s ongoing language preservation and literary development initiatives.

During the visit, Shri Sanatan Singha reviewed the project titled ‘Promotion of Literary Development of Mother Languages of Arunachal Pradesh’, which is being implemented by RCML with support from the North Eastern Council through the Department of Indigenous Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, serving as the nodal agency.

The visiting official appreciated the Centre’s contribution towards documenting and promoting the linguistic heritage of Arunachal Pradesh. He acknowledged RCML’s activities in the field of multilingual publications, language awareness programmes, and outreach initiatives conducted among native speakers, school students, and teachers across different communities.

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Shri Singha stated that such initiatives play an important role in preserving indigenous languages and strengthening cultural identity in the region. He also assured that he would urge the Ministry to continue extending support for the programme in the interest of promoting, preserving, and developing the languages of the Northeast.

During the visit, the MDoNER representative also toured the RIWATCH Museum and expressed appreciation for its layout, maintenance, and presentation of cultural artefacts. He observed that the museum effectively reflects the cultural heritage and traditional artefact collections of indigenous communities from Arunachal Pradesh and the wider Northeast region.

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Vijay Swami, Executive Director of RIWATCH, highlighted that language preservation and documentation are essential for safeguarding cultural identity and traditional knowledge systems. He reaffirmed RCML’s commitment to continuing its efforts in documenting and preserving the diverse languages spoken across Arunachal Pradesh.

The Centre Head of RCML, Mechek Sampar Awan, presented a detailed overview of the Centre’s activities since its establishment. The presentation highlighted achievements in language documentation, creation of linguistic resources, and publication initiatives, while also outlining the Centre’s future goals for strengthening language preservation efforts in the coming years.

The visit underscored the growing focus on preservation of indigenous languages and cultural heritage in the Northeast region through institutional collaboration and government-supported initiatives.