War on drugs by Itanagar Capital Police: 27 arrest, 507 gms heroin recovered in 10 days

ITANAGAR- War on drugs – Itanagar Capital Police arrested 27 people and seized 507 gms of Heroin from different localities of capital region during the last 10 days. This credit goes to Capital Police, Anti Drugs Squad ( ADS ) Dy SP K Dirchi, SDPO Ita K Sikom and SDPO NLG D Gumja and all team members who has done this excellent task under close supervision of Adl SP T Jamba.

According to Capital Police, 11 cases have been registered in various police stations of Itanagar Capital Region leading to the arrest of 27 persons which includes 9 male and 18 female offenders and recovery of 507.09 grams of suspected heroin.

The first case was registered in Banderdewa Police Station on 05 Sep, 2022 and two persons Hage Apa, 32/M and Karker Gibi, 30/M, were arrested and around 44.9 gram of suspected heroin was recovered.

Again on 07 Sep, 2022, Rahul Bora, 25/M, was arrested in Niya colony, Banderdewa. Leading to recovery of 135.5 grams of suspected heroin. On the same day, another arrest of Bomer Rai, 27/M, in Banderdewa check gate and recovered around 11.5 grams of suspected heroin.

The ADS team arrested two persons from Nirjuli-I, namely, Mofida Begum, 25/F and Ashadul Rehman, 24/M, both from Ahmedpur, Assam. The raid led to recovery of 126 grams of suspected heroin.

Continuing in the same vein, ADS and Itanagar PS team carried out an operation on 09 Sep, 2022 which led to the arrest of 3 men from area nearby Arunadaya school. Taya Nadar, 27/M, Sanjay Chetry, 28/M, and Mobom Dolley, 27/M were apprehended with 42.160 grams of suspected heroin from their possession.

In the early hours of 09 Sep, 2022 A team from Itanagar PS proceeded to ganga market. The daredevil on scooty Abinash Biri, 26/M had 0.37 gram of suspected heroin in his possession.

Ganga Market area was identified as a hub of drug peddling with lots of users frequenting the area. In the early hours of 11 Sep, 2022 , a police team led by DySP K Sikom, SDPO Itanagar conducted successful raid in leading to the arrest of 6 female suspects aged between 18-24 from Ganga market, Itanagar and recovery of 18.92 grams of suspected heroin, cash Rupees 15300/- and 04 mobile phone from their possession.

During the ongoing operation, 3 persons near Petrol pump with 12.71 grams suspected heroin. Accordingly, Raja Limbu, 28/M, Rohit Tamang, 23/M and 3. Rohan Tamang, 20/M, from , Itanagar were arrested.

Later on 11 Sep, 2022 , Insp O Ronrang raided Hotel Paramount and arrested two suspected female drug peddlers and recovered around 55.11 grams of suspected heroin and cash amount of rupees 4900 suspected to be crime proceeds.

This overnight operation was ably supported by Insp Melia Mibang OC Chimpu, Insp O Rongrang, Insp Arangham, Insp P Simi OC Itanagar, SI Rosy Singpho, SI AK Jha, SI D Pakam and teams from Itanagar, Chimpu and Niti Vihar PS. EAC Aying Perme, Executive Magistrate was present for all the seizures made in the early hours of 11 Sep, 2022 .

On 12 Sep, 2022 , The arrest of 7 female suspected drug peddlers cum user aged between 18-26 years from Ganga Market, Itanagar. Around 9.72 grams of suspected heroin have been recovered from their possession.

At around 0930 hours on 12 Sep, 2022 , two suspected female drug peddlers Kuku and Lily were arrested by ADS team from Ganga market with 40.33 grams of suspected heroin. The team had been in search of these peddlers from a long time. And it was a major success. DySP Traffic Paul Jerang, was a part of the overnight operations which continued till the morning hours.

Finally on 14 Sep, 2022 , A raid at Abotani colony Itanagar and seized 46.82 grams of suspected heroin in 39 vials from the possession of Chajen Haji.

Capital Police has registered 44 cases this year and arrested a total of 106 persons which includes 80 male and 26 female involved in drug trafficking as wholesalers, peddlers and user cum peddlers. A total of approximately 721 kg suspected Ganja, 1.189 kg suspected heroin and 113.9 grams suspected BS have been seized till date. Capital Police will continue its efforts to curb the drug supply chain.