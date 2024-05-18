Arunachal: Himalayan University organises Webinar on “Contours of India’s Relation with the East, Central and West Asia in 21st Century”

ITANAGAR- The Department of Political Science, Himalayan University Itanagar conducted One Day International Webinar on dated 18th May, 2024 on the theme “Contours of India’s Relation with the East, Central and West Asia in 21st Century.” The programme started with a welcome address by Mr. Minpak Doji, faculty of the Department of Political Science.

It was followed with keynote address by Dr. Dipongpou Kamei, Convener of the programme cum Head of department, where he highlighted about the background of India’s relations with the East, Central and West Asia; change and continuity of relationship, and how this cordiality become more significant in 21st century for not only India but countries of these regions.

Thereafter, Registrar of the University, Vijay Kumar Tripathi gave words of encouragement. He draws the importance of academic interaction to sharpen the knowledge of faculty and students fraternity. In the University, this kind of engagement is quintessential as it is parts of larger dimension to develop quality education.

Accordingly, the Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University, Prof. Venugopal Rao highlighted about India’s relation with East, Central and West Asia by saying that the relationship of these regions begot since time immemorial and benefitted all. This cooperation, in globalize world, can expand the horizon of understanding and shared responsibility.

The Deputy Head and Senior Economic Affairs Officer of United Nations ESCAP South and South-West Asia Office, Dr. Rajan Sudesh Ratna also gracefully partakes as Special Guest in the programme, and he emphasized on the need of mutual cooperation for the benefit of all countries. The traditional relationship is no longer feasible; it has to choose multipronged approach in order to realize the progress of mankind. Some of the key areas that he cited to aggressively push are improvement of connectivity and people-to-people contact.

The Technical Session was hosted by Ms. Yapi Maling, Co-Convener and faculty of the Department of Political Science.

In first technical session, Dr. Omair Anas, Visiting Professor to AnkaraYildirim Beyazit University, Turkey gave presentation on India-West Asian relations. He plausibly brought in discussion on how the global south is dynamically shifted its nature of relation over the years. Under this paradigm shift, India slowly exhibits its strength and power, and it is more visible in the last decade under Modi regime. India and West Asian countries signed many agreements that can foster the relations be it economic, diplomatic or security.

Subsequently, Dr. Saniya Nurdavletova, Associate Professor of Department of International Relations, Kazakh National University, Kazakhstan presented on Central Asia and India Relations with special focuses on Kazakh perspective. She emphasized that Kazakh and Central Asian countries had a strong bonding relation with India in the past. But, it has not been the same in recent times due to geographical location.

To revive the past glory, she invites Indian government and investors to explore its Soft Power in exploiting the abundant resources in Kazakhstan. In the meantime, the Kazakhs and Central Asian people are positive towards India and Indians – this opportunity should not drain away because it is bedrock of relations among countries.

The last speaker, Dr. Ruetaitip Chansrakaeo of V.A. Rajabhat University, Thailand deliberated on ASEAN-India relations. She said that ASEAN and India are actively engaging at multifaceted dimensions and both sides are intermittently fetching one another in promoting physical connectivity, tourism, students exchange programme, and communication. All this can be possible because of the trust build among the leaders of both sides. At present, both sides are collaborating through bilaterism, regional cooperation and multilaterism.

Finally, the programme comes to an end with vote of thanks by Mr. Daksap Ete, faculty of the political science department.