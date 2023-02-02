Arunachal: Arun Shilpa Mela begins in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- NABARD, Arunachal Pradesh organised the Arun Shilpa Mela, an Exhibition-cum-Sale to provide a marketing opportunity to the Rural Marts supported by NABARD all over the state.

The 4-day event, being organised from 02 to 05 February, in the NABARD Regional Office premises was inaugurated by Chief Secretary, Dharmendra in the presence of GM, NABARD, Partho Saha; Director Handloom Textiles; Chairman KVIB and others.

The Chief Secretary evinced deep interest in the wide range of products ranging from exquisite handicraft items; traditional handloom textiles; processed farm produce like pickles, jam, honey, mustard oil; beads and ornaments, etc. as he visited all the stalls and enquired about the number of people engaged, the process involved, source of raw material and turnover.

He expressed his happiness at the participation of as many as 15 stalls from the remotest corner of the state and the exposure the event provided to them.

The Rural Marts or Grameen Dukaans are essentially marketing outlets of SHGs, SHG Federations or FPOs which are provided financial assistance by NABARD as part of their endeavour to promote end-to-end solutions for the micro-enterprises.

Under the various grant based interventions of NABARD, assistance is provided for skill development, common facility centres, promotion of producer organisations and market linkage. The rural women had overcome significant obstacles to achieve economic sustainability through the Marts which have also served as miniature business schools for them.

This event will also create an interface amongst the participants so as to promote exchange of ideas and cross-selling of products. “During the last 02 years, 16 Rural Marts and as many as 13 Rural Haats have been sanctioned in the state,” Partho Saha, General Manager, NABARD told on Thursday during the event inauguration.

The Mela, showcasing the diversity in crafts and handloom amongst the various communities in Arunachal Pradesh, shall be open from 11 AM to 8 PM daily during the next four days.