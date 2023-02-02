Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ camp held at Borguli village

PASIGHAT- In an attempt to ensure that welfare & government facilities reach people’s doorsteps, the East Siang district administration today conducted the second ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ camp of East Siang district at Borguli village under Namsing circle.

As part of its continuing celebrations of 75th years of Independence, and observing India’s freedom struggle based on the theme ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the East Siang District Administration organized the camp at Govt. Hr. Secondary School in Borguli village under Namsing circle of Mebo Sub-Division.

The camp was inaugurated by the 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency MLA and veteran Congress leader, Lombo Tayeng in the presence of Dy. Commissioner East Siang district, Tayi Taggu, ADC Mebo Ainstein Koyu, DMO, Dr. Radesh Tatan, EAC Mebo, Jane’s Mary Tayeng, CO Namsing, Radhe Tatung other officials, Gaon-Burahs and local populace.

Following its inauguration, the Chief Guest of the camp along with other officers visited the department stalls and took first hand information about the services they renders to the public.

The villagers were also educated on various schemes like Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana (ANBY), Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojana (ANKY), Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), etc; which aims to deliver domestic gas cylinders, open new bank accounts, file police reports, deposit electrical charges and various other services and facilities.

Its worthy to note that ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ Campaign (Government at your doorstep) programme is an initiative of the state government.

Passed in the 2018-19 budget, the campaign aims to deliver all government services to the citizens, including – Aadhaar enrollment, e-ILP, Schedule Tribe certificates, Residence certificates, Income certificate, Driving licences, renewal of arms licences, distribution of items under the Ujala scheme, new account opening and other government schemes.