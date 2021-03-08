International Women’s Day: Women Should become a part of nation development- BJPMM

ITANAGAR- The Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha (BJMM ) today pledge to be part of nation development with focusing the women folk to start a humble beginning and join hand with other stake holders. Said BJPMM President Aruni Hegio.

Aruni was addressing the International women’s day celebration (IWD) at DK Convention centre today which was attended by female officers from various department , public leaders and social workers and women wing students leaders of various students and youth organization.

The day long programmes was addressed by several resource person which include prominent medical officers, police officers of capital complex who worked a Covid warriors, frontline workers and worked and supported several needy person during the Covid-19 pandemic in capital region.

Cultural programme also add to the attraction of the programme which was participated by several women from various tribes of state.