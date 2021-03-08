Arunachal: Kanubari Celebrates International Women’s Day

LONGDING- Kanubari Sub Division Administration in collaboration with Organizing Committee International Women’s Day, 2021 organized an awareness program on women’s issues and Rights to mark the International women’s day which is being held at 8th March across the world.

The celebration started on 6th March with an awareness program. The resource persons of the program were Ms Epi Kapu JMFC cum Secretary District Legal Service Authority, Longding, ms Taya Yullu CO Longding and Mrs June Ringu ARCS.

Ms Kapi spoke on domestic violence, provision under district legal service, maintenance, POSCO, Property rights of women.

Ms Taya Yullu CO, Longding highlighted on empowerment of women through economic independent. She focused on certain loans and schemes meant only for women. She said true meaning of women empowerment can only attain if women are self reliant.

Ms June Ringu, ARCS, Longding emphasized on economic upliftment of women through cooperative society. ‘Strong determination and sheer dint of hard work can make anything possible’, she said.

Dr. Shikha Saikia, Medical Officer , CHC Kanubari focused on women health and Hygiene by describing briefly on PCOD, Puberty, Pregnancy, Menupause.

The main highlights of the program were

Free Marriage Registration Camp by District Legal Service Authority Free distribution of Sanitary pad to women participants by Organizing Committee IWD.

Today’s event was marked by Marathon Race which was followed by other sports activities. Then the program was concluded with Cultural event in the evening today.

Chief Guest of today’s event was Smt Yabom Lukham. Former ZPM , Niausa Block and Among Josham SDAO, Longding was the guest of honor.