Arunachal: Siang Butterfly watching event concluded with records of 96 species

PASIGHAT – ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The Siang Butterfly Watching 2024 event under the banner of Siang Eco-Adventure fest 2024, organised by Siang Valley MPCS which is a significant initiative to promote biodiversity conservation and eco-tourism in the region has concluded recently at Pangin under Siang district.

The event took place from 28 November and concluded 1sr December and witnessed the participation of 20 nature enthusiastic researchers and nature lovers including 4 participants from Tanzania.

The key highlight of the event was the documentation of a remarkable 96 butterfly species like Singleton, Myanmar Quaker, Common Peacock, Paris Peacock, Common Onyx etc showcasing the region’s rich biodiversity and ecological significance. This achievement underscores the importance of conservation efforts and sustainable practices in preserving these delicate creatures and their habitats.

The Event T shirt was released by Ojing Tasing, Minister RD, Panchayati Raj etc and Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi, Nawang G Bhutia and Roshan Upadhaya were the invited experts of the event.

The event encouraged active participation from local communities and citizen scientists, fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility for biodiversity conservation. Knowledge sharing and capacity building through workshops and field excursions provided valuable insights and training opportunities for participants, enhancing their knowledge and skills in butterfly identification, ecology, and conservation.

The event showcased the region’s natural beauty and potential for sustainable eco-tourism, attracting nature enthusiasts and contributing to local economic development. The event also fostered collaborations between various stakeholders, including government agencies, NGOs, research institutions and local communities, strengthening efforts for biodiversity conservation.

“We are thrilled with the success of Siang Butterfly Watching 2024. The event not only showcased the region’s incredible biodiversity but also inspired a new generation of conservationists. We are committed to continuing these efforts and working towards a sustainable future”, said Mrs Topi Jerang Tatin, ZPM Kebang.

“The documentation of 96 butterfly species is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the support of our partners. We believe that this event will have a lasting impact on biodiversity conservation and community development in the region” said T. Tatin, Organising Secy Siang Butterfly Watch.

The organizers of Siang butterfly watching fest 2024 are committed in conserving and preserving butterfly population in the region while taking up future initiatives to expand the event’s geographical scope to explore new areas with high biodiversity potential.

By organizing such specialized workshops and training programs for researchers, conservationists and local communities while ollaborating with different organizations, we are making efforts to continue to prioritize biodiversity conservationh and sustainable practices so that we could ensure the preservation of these magnificent creatures and their habitats for generations to come, added the organizers.