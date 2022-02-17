ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: DGP calls on the Governor

The Governor emphasized that the police has to be empathetic, prompt and determined.

February 17, 2022
ITANAGAR- The Director General of Police,  Satish Golcha, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 17th February 2022. They discussed about law and order situation and the training and morale of the police personnel in the State.

The Governor emphasized that the police has to be empathetic, prompt and determined. They must demonstrate fairness, helpful attitude and support for the weak and vulnerable. Police must win the trust of the local people by transparency, discipline, honesty and accountability, he said.

The Governor suggested the important methods for strengthening the Police Forces from all angles to counter the emerging security challenges. He also stressed on the need for merit based recruitment, specialized training, availability of the essential equipment, weapon and communication means for the Police units.

The Governor stressed on the efficacy of command and control and proper integration of all available workforces.

The Governor advised the DGP for keeping good equation with the Army Units and individuals and synergy of effort amongst the security forces for promoting Good Police work.

Tags
