Itanagar

Arunachal: Governor emphasizes on regular exam calendar for APPSC

He exhorted the concerned senior officers for regular and timely action to properly help the system of selection of the manpower for State Services.

May 6, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Governor emphasizes on regular exam calendar for APPSC

ITANAGAR-   The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) chaired a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 6th May 2022 with commissioner and secretaries of various departments and discussed regarding the submission of the vacant posts state for its filling up by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). This is a mandatory prerequisite for the preparation of the events and examination calendar by APPSC.

The Governor emphasized on streamlining the process of conducting regular annual competitive examinations by the APPSC. He said that by ensuring regular examinations, it will benefit the candidates in their academic preparations as also the selection of the best candidates for the vacant posts.

The Governor advised the commissioners and secretaries of all the departments to intimate the impending vacancies at the earliest to APPSC and the Staff Selection Board as the case be so as to enable the Commission and the Board to plan their calendar of events and examinations and select the meritorious candidates in public interest. He exhorted the concerned senior officers for regular and timely action to properly help the system of selection of the manpower for State Services.

Major General Ganesh Singh Bisht, VSM (Retd.), who represented APPSC in the meeting, placed the suggestions of the commission.

Related Articles

Tags
May 6, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Itanagar: Orientation programme for Teachers’ of 3rd Language underway at SCERT

Itanagar: Orientation programme for Teachers’ of 3rd Language underway at SCERT

April 26, 2022
Itanagar: Indian Youth Congress launches 'Young India Ki Bol'

Itanagar: Indian Youth Congress launches ‘Young India Ki Bol’

April 26, 2022
Itanagar: IMC decided to pick garbage also on holidays

Itanagar: IMC decided to pick garbage also on holidays

April 25, 2022
Governor participates in the 18th Foundation Day of Arunachal Artistes’ Forum

Governor participates in the 18th Foundation Day of Arunachal Artistes’ Forum

April 24, 2022
Arunachal: Govt will take full responsibility for the development of TRIHMS into a full fledged Medical College- Chowna Mein

Arunachal: Govt will take full responsibility for the development of TRIHMS into a full fledged Medical College- Chowna Mein

April 23, 2022
Arunachal: Opium cultivation must be stopped- Governor

Arunachal: Opium cultivation must be stopped- Governor

April 23, 2022
Bring latest technologies to make Arunachal roads sustainable: Chowna Mein

Bring latest technologies to make Arunachal roads sustainable: Chowna Mein

April 22, 2022
Arunachal Guv, CM discuss state's developmental issues

Arunachal Guv, CM discuss state’s developmental issues

April 22, 2022
Arunachal CM calls upon the civil servants to rededicate themselves to the cause of serving citizens

Arunachal CM calls upon the civil servants to rededicate themselves to the cause of serving citizens

April 21, 2022
Itanagar: IMC Mayor inaugurates RCC Footpath road

Itanagar: IMC Mayor inaugurates RCC Footpath road

April 20, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!