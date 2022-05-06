Arunachal: Governor emphasizes on regular exam calendar for APPSC

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) chaired a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 6th May 2022 with commissioner and secretaries of various departments and discussed regarding the submission of the vacant posts state for its filling up by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). This is a mandatory prerequisite for the preparation of the events and examination calendar by APPSC.

The Governor emphasized on streamlining the process of conducting regular annual competitive examinations by the APPSC. He said that by ensuring regular examinations, it will benefit the candidates in their academic preparations as also the selection of the best candidates for the vacant posts.

The Governor advised the commissioners and secretaries of all the departments to intimate the impending vacancies at the earliest to APPSC and the Staff Selection Board as the case be so as to enable the Commission and the Board to plan their calendar of events and examinations and select the meritorious candidates in public interest. He exhorted the concerned senior officers for regular and timely action to properly help the system of selection of the manpower for State Services.

Major General Ganesh Singh Bisht, VSM (Retd.), who represented APPSC in the meeting, placed the suggestions of the commission.