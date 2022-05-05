Itanagar

Arunachal: Out-of-turn or Adhoc basis promotions would be cancelled- Khandu

May 5, 2022
Arunachal: Out-of-turn or Adhoc basis promotions would be cancelled- Khandu

ITANAGAR- Admitting that out-of-turn promotions on officiating or adhoc basis in most of the state government departments has been in practice, Chief Minister Pema Khandu assured that all such promotions would be cancelled.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the 2-day Refresher Training Program of engineers of all working departments of the state here at D K Convention hall this afternoon, Khandu insisted that promotion should be strictly on basis of seniority and as per norms.

He informed that the Chief Secretary has been directed to compile a list of all such promotions in all government departments including the engineering departments and place it before the Cabinet. Till date the lists of 31 departments has been compiled and rest are in progress, he said.

Khandu appreciated the novel initiative of conducting a refresher training for all engineers – from executive engineer level and above – of every working department of the state. He suggested that the program should be made into an annual event.

He further suggested that similar refresher trainings must be conducted for engineers from the junior engineer level too and assured support from the government side.

Terming engineers as the ‘architects’ of future Arunachal Pradesh, Khandu said they are the ones who execute projects worth 60% of the state budget.

“As I look at you from this podium, I am not looking at your faces but I am looking at 60% of our state budget. You fail, the state collapses,” he commented.

Insisting on quality and timely completion of projects, Khandu said it is the responsibility of each engineer to ensure that no one points a finger at the fraternity, department or the government.

“If you are honest in your dealings, abide by the rule book and maintain quality and timely execute a project, there will be no protests or any foot- march,” he said without mentioning anyone.

Talking about changing times and technology, Khandu mentioned the ongoing construction of tunnels by BRO in the state, which a decade earlier couldn’t be even thought of.

He urged upon departments like PWD and RWD, which execute all major road projects in the state, to technically equip themselves to construct tunnels wherever feasible.

“I personally feel that tunnels are best option in a mountainous state like ours,” he said while cautioning that no matter what, the pristine environment of the state shouldn’t be disturbed.

Referring to few points raised by the engineering fraternity, Khandu endorsed the suggestion to have separate Schedule of Rates (SOR) for execution of infrastructural projects in the state owing to its varied topography. He offered that a committee be constituted with retired senior engineers and experts, who can do a study and recommend SOR for the state government divided onto three categories – the foothills, middle belt and high altitude zone.

He also acknowledged the need to fast-track the sanctioning process so that departments can execute actual work on ground during the dry season.

Khandu candidly admitted that he along with ministers and MLAs are guilty of publicly mentioning a certain amount while announcing projects during tours and public functions.

“Yes, I too have announced that ‘this much’ amount will be sanctioned for this project many times, which is wrong. The estimate cannot be decided before preparation of the actual DPR. It should be as per DPR. Henceforth, we need to stop this practice and I will pursue on this with my legislator colleagues,” he said.

On Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meetings, the Chief Minister reiterated that as per government’s direction, it should be conducted every 6 months.

“If DPCs are not being conducted on a regular basis, please come forward and approach respective ministers, commissioners or secretaries. It is your duty to remind the concerned people in position,” he advised.

The 2-day refresher training was conducted by the state PWD (Vig & Trng) and availed by executive engineers, superintendent engineers and chief engineers of all working departments including PWD, RWD, UD, Hydropower, PHED, WRD, RD & PR, Power, Home, APEDA, Education and Sports.

May 5, 2022
