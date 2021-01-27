Itanagar: AAPSU to Protest Against Chinese Village In Arunachal Territory

ITANAGAR- The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) will organise Sit-in-protest against the emerging news of Chinese government establishing a village in Indian Territory in Upper Subansuri of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Sit-in-protest will held on 28 January 202, 9:30 am at IG Park Itanagar.

The AAPSU condemn the nefarious activities of the Chinese government with expansionist design and provocative in nature.

The AAPSU appeal all students from various students organisation who are in capital complex especially from Rajiv Gandhi university Doimukh, NERIST and other educational institute to the AAPSU Sit-in-protest at Itanagar.