Arunachal: Secretary Tourism Lays the Foundation Stone of Tourism View Point at Dariya Hill

ITANAGAR- Foundation Stone ceremony of Tourism View Point at Dariya Hill funded under Arunachal Tourism Society, ICR district unit was laid by Ranphoa Ngowa, Secretary Tourism, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh.

This view point is part of a broader effort to promote sustainable and eco-tourism , improve visitors infrastructure and emphasize the natural beauty of the Dariya hill Station.

The programme was attended by Talo Potom, Deputy Commissioner, ICR and Pema Norbu Thongchi, Special Secretary (legislative Assembly) cum OSD to Minister Tourism, Govt. of A.p, officers from Tourism department, Tour operator and local community members.

On the occasion, secretary Tourism, advised the locals to adopt Sustainable Tourism practices by preserving and conserving rich flora & fauna and great diversity in wildlife of the said Eco-Tourism site as it has the potential to foster as drive engine of growth for local communities in which Tourism Activities such as Nature trail, Trekking, Hiking, Camping, Bird watching, Butterfly watching, Eco-camps, tree House and Manchaan etc could be encouraged.

He further suggested that instead of just Dariya hill, the above Tourist interest place may be called as Dariya Hill Station and Borum Hill station respectively to generate positive imagination of the location amongst the tourist, to which the locals in returned have gladly accepted the suggestion.

In addition, he also highlighted the importance of hospitality and hygiene while dealing with tourist from tourist perspective for creating precious memories for their wholesome experience.

Talo Potom DC ICR said that the proposed Tourism View Point at Dariya hill has pleasant weather condition and is covered with virgin forest all over , picturesque view of the state capital, Itanagar is the best place in and around state capital to spend time peacefully far from the maddening crowd, where tourist can come closer into the lap of mother nature and enjoy the panoramic scenic beauty of the entire capital city and also can enjoy the view of Assam Plain.

Pema Norbu Thongchi suggested that locals have to be mindful of haphard constructional activities in such serene location and should consciously conserve pristine nature for next generation. He further urged that local communities could take inspiration from Bugun community’s conservation effort by involving community in Eco-Tourism activity in the Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary.

He emphasized the need of Up skilling and responsible practices for sustainable and community based Tourism as there is enormous potential for development of Eco- Tourism here.

Additionally, On 24th November 2024 Arunachal Tourism Society, ICR district unit had organized one day Exploration cum Trekking program at Dariya Hill under the abled guidance of Talo Potom, Deputy Commissioner ICR. The day was witnessed by Tourism officers Ms Nuyee Talong & Mrs Rechi Lugnya Likha alongwith Tour Operator Yomjen Yomgam and numbers of local land owners.