Arunachal: APCTA Stands in Solidarity with CoSAAP Sit-In Dharna

ITANAGAR- On Monday, the Arunachal Pradesh College Teachers’ Association (APCTA) displayed their unwavering support for the Confederation of Service Association of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) in a sit-in dharna, which was a part of a one-day nationwide protest called by the All India State Government Employees’ Federation (AISGEF). CoSAAP spearheaded the event in Arunachal Pradesh.

APCTA President, Mr. Narmi Darang, voiced his endorsement for CoSAAP’s sit-in dharna, explaining that the demands, which included the annulment of the National Pension Scheme and the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme, the formation of the VIII Central Pay Commission, the release of all DR/DA and the recouping of all confiscated arrears, among others, were directly related to APCTA’s concerns. Therefore, the association stood in solidarity with CoSAAP in their demands.

Mr. Nending Ommo, IPR Secretary of APCTA, represented the association at Indira Gandhi Park, Itanagar, where he addressed the crowd on behalf of its President and General Secretary, who were away in other districts. Ommo emphasized that the approximately 600 Associate Professors, Assistant Professors, and Librarians of APCTA were in sit-in dharna in all 19 affiliated units in support of CoSAAP’s demands. He further stated that APCTA would firmly support CoSAAP whenever they required their assistance for any cause that aligns with their principles and interests.

Convenor of APCTA, Mr. Goli Nyodu, expressed his gratitude to CoSAAP for standing with APCTA when a member of APCTA was suspended about two years ago due to unfortunate circumstances that were not his fault. Nyodu expressed his hope that this alliance between APCTA and CoSAAP would continue to grow stronger.

General Secretary of APCTA, Mrs. Tumbom Riba, informed that all 19 units of APCTA participated in a sit-in dharna for an hour in their respective colleges in support of CoSAAP, displaying their solidarity. This event was a powerful reminder of the significance of collective action and the importance of advocating for one’s rights.

Overall, APCTA’s show of support for CoSAAP’s sit-in dharna sent a strong message of unity and collaboration, highlighting the importance of coming together to fight for a common cause.