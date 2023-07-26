Arunachal Pradesh’s Raj Bhavan celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik laid wreath and offered floral tribute to the Kargil War heroes at the Amar Jawan cenotaph, while participating in the celebration.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor greeted the people of the State on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. He paid homage to the martyrs of the war on behalf of all Arunachalis. He appealed to the people to be proud of the nation, State and the armed forces.

The Governor said that Kargil war made us realize that to uphold our territorial integrity, the nation has to modernize, transform and strengthen the armed forces. He said that Kargil war symbolized the strength of junior leadership and camaraderie in the forces which brought us victories in adverse circumstances.

Sharing his experience, in and outside India, the Governor said that Indian Armed Forces are professionally oriented and command a huge respect internationally. He said that our Armed Forces have fought a number of wars, liberated Bangladesh and dealt with insurgencies and terrorism within the country. They carry a huge experience of operating on numerous terrains from desert to the glaciers, he said.

The Governor exhorted the youth of the State to opt for enrollment in the Armed Forces and serve the Nation.

The Deputy Chief Minister in his speech said that the war was a test of our nation’s strength, unity and resilience. Our soldiers faced extreme challenges battling through the tough terrains, inclement weather and a radicalized enemy. As we celebrate this historic occasion, let us pledge to acknowledge and never forget the sacrifices made by our soldiers, he said.

The personnel of 33 Battalion of ITBP, led by Head Constable Jyoti Misa, presented Shok Shastra, Salami Shastra and sounded Last Post and Rouse Reveille bugle call. Adding ambience of patriotism and nationalism, a short film on Kargil War, a documentary by Additional Directorate General of Public Information and audio-visual presentation ‘We are Infantry’ were shown during the programme.

The staff artists of Directorate of Art and Culture presented a patriotic song, ‘Vandematram’ composed by Retd Instructor of Songs & drama unit of Directorate of Art and Culture, Gautam Dey. Arunachal Pradesh Police Band took part in the event.

Ex-Servicemen, NCC Cadets, Scouts and Guides along with students from various schools participated in the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebration.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Home Minister Bamang Felix, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Director General of Police (in-charge) Chukhu Apa, Secretary to Governor Sharad Bhaskar Darade, Inspector General, NE Frontier Hq. ITBP, Abdul Ghani Mir, Major General Jarken Gamlin, (Retd.) Air Commodore R.D. Mosabi (Retd.), Director cum Secretary, Rajya Sainik Board, Brig. J.S. Goraya (Retd), DIG, ITBP, Wing Commander Gyati Kago (Retd.) and Ashish Singh, Company Commander, Assistant Commandant, 33 Bn ITBP also laid wreath and offered floral tribute to the Kargil War heroes .