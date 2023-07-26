ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: DC LS advocates students to develop reading habits

DC also urged the students to lead a disciplined life, maintain dignity of labour and to avoid early marriage to be successful and useful citizens of the society.

YAZALI-    Your reading habits will keep you informed and make you stand out among your friends and society, said Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime at a school function organized at Community Hall here last Monday.

Advocating inculcating reading habits by students and citizens alike, the DC, who attended as the chief guest also urged the students to lead a disciplined life, maintain dignity of labour and to avoid early marriage to be successful and useful citizens of the society.

Arunachal: wooden mask making workshop held at Shergaon

Further, Nime also emphasized on understanding and preserving one’s own culture and traditions from invasion of modern alien cultures in our society. We ought to preserve our cultural values and knowledge be it social, agricultural, horticultural or fisheries to pass it to our next generations, he remarked.

Organized by All Yachuli Students Union, the function was organized to generate awareness on career prospects after higher secondary schooling, adverse effects of drug abuse and demerits of early marriage. Scholarships to meritorious students of Classes X and XII were also distributed on the occasion.

Arunachal: school campus should be free from encroachments- Nabam Rebia

ZPM Likha Tabo attended as guest of honour while Lower Subansiri Superintendant of Police Keni Bagra attended as the resource person. Principal, teachers, parents and school students of Govt. Higher Secondary School Yazali also attended the programme.

