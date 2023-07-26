Arunachal: Sigar Military personnel donates blood under the theme: ‘Raktveer hai asli Shoorveer’

ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

After receiving more than 100 units of blood from the day-long blood donation camp at Sigar Military station, Dr. Dilem Modi highly admired all the army personnel

Last Updated: July 26, 2023
1 minute read
PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )-  In a bid to save human lives beside their usual duty to protect and guard the nation, the Indian Military personnel based at Sigar Military Station under Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang district on Tuesday donated a total of 104 units of blood with the support of Blood bank department of Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat.

The blood donation programme of Sigar Military station was led by Brigadier Manish Kumar, VSM, Colonel Kamlesh Kumar, SM and Dr. Yogesh Chaudhary, MO i/c. While Dr. Dilem Modi, Blood Bank officer from BPGH Pasighat led the medical team in collection of the blood units.

Arunachal: Pasighat Apatani Welfare Society carries out blood donation camp on the eve of Dree festival

As per the Indian Army sources, this humanitarian drive by the Indian Army is being undertaken in coordination with prominent Civil Hospitals and social organizations to ensure that the donated blood units reach the needy patients in time.

The blood donation camp was successful wherein in a board it was quoted that, ‘Raktveer hai asli shoorveer’ saying blood donation for saving life is the real hero. This shows how concerned the Indian Army is to help civilians and all humans in need of blood.

Arunachal: Spearhead Gunners of Indian Army organises artillery display at Pasighat

After receiving more than 100 units of blood from the day-long blood donation camp at Sigar Military station, Dr. Dilem Modi highly admired all the army personnel from the part of BPGH Pasighat as well as from the side of all those needy patients or individuals who will receive these life saving bloods.

