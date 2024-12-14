Arunachal: National Energy Conservation Day Observed in Tezu

TEZU- The Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA) Tezu Division, in collaboration with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power, Government of India, celebrated National Energy Conservation Day in Tezu, Lohit District, by organizing a Bicycle Race Competition for school students.

Nyatum Doke, District Information & Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) of Lohit District, was the Chief Guest at the event. He flagged off the Bicycle Race alongside Z.T. Sorang, Deputy Director of APEDA, Tezu Division.

During the event, Sorang highlighted the objectives of National Energy Conservation Day, urging students to adopt energy-efficient appliances and environmentally friendly habits in their daily lives.

Doke also emphasized the critical importance of energy conservation in combating climate change. He encouraged students to educate their families and communities about energy-saving practices and promote environmental responsibility.

Students from various schools in Tezu participated in the race, with police security and a medical team on standby for safety. The top three winners were awarded cash prizes, medals, and certificates, while all participants received certificates of participation along with refreshments.

The Chief Guest praised APEDA for organizing such an important event and expressed hope for more initiatives in the future to raise awareness among young people about energy conservation and environmental sustainability.